Big Bear Valley, CA – KBHR Big Bear News – This is another episode of Mountain Matters with Ryan Orr, bringing you the news and what you need to know.



Well Big Bear, we got more snow. While it will likely further extend the season on the slopes there is still winter weather driving conditions causing evacuations of mountain communities such as Angelus Oaks, Mountain Home Village, Forest Falls due to being in the path of the El Dorado and Lake fires. We fared better than many of our California colleagues, many of whose communities are under several feet of water, and five of whom tragically lost their lives in the Bay area. There were also confirmed tornados that touched down in Montebello and Carpentaria. Be sure to stay safe out there and it’s not too soon to expect rain in the forecast for next week. If nothing else, we can just sit back, dust off our water sports craft and watch the lake rise and it’s shaping up to be one of the best seasons in a few years.



The county, city and other leaders were quick to communicate all their efforts that started prior to the storm and continued through Tuesday night and into Wednesday and due to the significant amount of moisture in the surrounding hills, fire roads in the San Bernardino National Forest Mountain Top District are closed through June 30. There are very limited exceptions so check their website for the full forest closure order.



Because of R3 conditions, the Grizzly was not delivered, but we’ll get it into mailboxes as soon as possible and in the meantime, the full pdf version is available for free at bigbeargrizzly.net.



For those looking to commemorate the whale of a winter and severe storms Alpine Liquor on Big Bear Boulevard has custom-made “I survived Big Bear Lake Snowmageddon 2023” T-shirts. Available while supplies last.



San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies will contract with Axon to supply body cameras for patrol deputies in an item that was approved at the Feb. 28 San Bernardino County Board of

Supervisors meeting.



We have a new Mountaintop district ranger. After spending time in the Tonto National Forest in Arizona, Freddie Duncan has taken the helm of the busiest National Forest in the nation. Duncan said his top priorities are raising district morale and managing vegetation. Welcome to Big Bear Freddie.

Grab some friends and make your way to Bear Mountain on April 15 for Bear Break 2023. The event is free for all ages to enjoy some live music on the sundeck. More details are still being ironed out so stay tuned for more. The resort is currently reporting 36 inches of fresh snow in the last 48 hours.