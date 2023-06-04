Big Bear News – KBHR933.com – Grizzly.net Greetings Big Bear Valley, this is Ryan Orr with another episode of Mountain Matters, bringing you the news you need to know.

As the Big Bear Valley continues to enjoy continued melt-off and moisture on account of the area’s wet winter, officials warn that the drought locally isn’t quite over yet. Big Bear Lake DWP general manager Reggie Lamson said that in California. Water conservation should be a way of life. We live in a desert, he said.

According to a graphic released by the agency, things have greatly improved statewide regarding the drought but the Big Bear Valley is still experiencing a moderate drought and, in some places, extreme drought.

Elsewhere in the state, what’s been reported as the deepest snowpack in decades could pose a sustained flooding risk as snowmelt from the peaks of the Sierras comes rushing down to the valley below, during sustained high temperatures. According to the LA Times, more water also means more mosquitoes, which thrive in standing water.

In other DWP news, the agency is gearing up for pipeline replacement projects that aim to improve the reliability and fire protection of the infrastructure. Work is expected to begin in June and be complete by October 15 and affect portions of road near Erwin Lake, in the Moonridge area and along Division road.

At their meeting Wednesday night, the Bear Valley Unified School District Board approved an expenditure of approximately $188,000 to develop a district-wide music program.

Some of the items to be purchased include several Yamaha trumpets, and clarinets 13 alto saxophones, symbols and more. According to the agenda, the items support the board’s strategic goal V to create and support positive school culture and strategic goal VI to promote student, parent and community engagement.

Mountain Transit has purchased Foxy’s carwash as a stopgap measure to allow for more space for maintenance and operations until their new building can be built on a property near Sandalwood and Fox Farm. General Manager Sandy Benson hopes the building will be operational by June. The building has four service bays to help supplement their current space but only has two and, several offices as many of their current offices have been split into two or three to accommodate the company’s growing staff.

40 years ago according to the Grizzly archive, Highway 330 was shut down for repairs by Caltrans for at least six weeks to stabilize a slide area. Although some Running Springs businesses report a slump in sales at the time, Big Bear businesses had not yet seen any effects on account of the closure when the article was written.

That’s it for this episode of Mountain Matters. For these stories and more visit KBHR933.com or BigBearGrizzly.net. Always remember to stay informed, get involved and take care.