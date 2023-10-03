Mountain Matters with Ryan Orr

Big Bear Lake, CA – Big Bear News – Welcome to another edition of Mountain Matters, this is Ryan Orr, bringing you the news you need to know. It’s been two weeks since the first flakes fell in what has officially become the Big Bear Valley’s largest snowfall within a seven-day period. According to KBHR meteorologist Ben Brissey, 80 inches fell in Big Bear City, surpassing the five feet that fell in a single storm in 1979. While staff and response teams continue to clear roads and check on residents, officials are bracing for rain in the forecast, which could compound problems with snow accumulation. From flooding, to debris slides to water adding exponential weight to snow loads already straining local roofs, any significant amount of rain could spell more trouble for Valley residents.

At Wednesday night’s Big Bear City Council meeting a cast of snow response stakeholders assisted City Manager Erik Sund in summarizing the city’s efforts in getting the Valley dug out and back to normal. In preparation for the projected rain, sand was delivered for residents to get free sandbags as the city’s normal supply is buried under several feet of snow. You must fill the bags yourself and you can do so at the City’s public works yard at 4240 Gartsin Drive in Big Bear Lake while supplies last. For more information email bblpw@citybigbearlake.com.

Tragically bodies of residents throughout the San Bernardino Mountains have been discovered by crews or deputies during the snow response. Other than a tragic accident that took Big Bear Valley resident Barbie Hughes, two other Big Bear residents, a 62-year old male and 46-year-old Christine Price were found unresponsive in their homes. One woman at the council meeting said that a friend, Herbie Perez passed away because his dialysis was able to be administered when access was cut off to the Big Bear Valley. Regarding the other death investigations, law enforcement officials so far have indicated no trauma or suspicious circumstances and do not believe them to be “storm-related.”

The Caltrans Fawnskin crew has now begun clearing the worst of the snow-covered roads – the infamous Arctic circle. Work was delayed for days due to avalanche danger but a video posted by the agency shows clearing taking place and claims that so far crews have removed 12 million cubic yards of snow off the State Highway systems in the San Bernardino Mountains.

Mountain transit has restarted service off the mountain for residents in the Big Bear area, They are currently offering services from 41939 Fox Farm Rd.at 9 a.m. that will arrive in San Bernardino at 10:45 a.m. for scheduled stops, other routes and more information, visit mountaintransit.org. Remember to continue to check events that have been postponed or cancelled due to the storms. The US Adaptive Recreation Center has rescheduled their Ski-a-thon to March 18. Check out more information on their website at usarc.org. Thank you for joining us for another episode of Mountain

Matters. For more stories and continues snow storm recovery coverage visit KBHR933.com or BigBearGrizzly.net. Always remember to stay informed, get involved and take care.