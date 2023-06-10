Major Injury Crash Shuts Down a Portion of Big Bear Blvd Wednesday Afternoon

Big Bear Lake, CA – Big Bear News – Wednesday October 4, 2024, at approximately 12:17 p.m., a traffic collision occurred on Big Bear Boulevard, at the intersection of Moonridge Road in Big Bear Lake. A deputy from the Big Bear Sheriff’s station was enroute to a priority call for service in the Sugarloaf area when a 2018 Ford Mustang attempted to make a westbound turn on to Big Bear Boulevard from a business on the southside of Big Bear Boulevard. The driver of the Mustang pulled into the path of the patrol vehicle and the two collided.

Two passengers in the Mustang sustained injuries and were transported to a hospital. One of the passengers was treated and released, the other remains hospitalized and is in stable condition. The driver and third passenger in the Mustang had minor complaints of pain and were not transported for treatment. The deputy suffered serious injuries and was transported to a hospital. The deputy remains hospitalized and is in stable condition.

Big Bear Boulevard and Moonridge Road were closed for an extended period while deputies conducted the investigation.

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact the Big Bear Station at 909-866-0100. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to www.wetip.com.