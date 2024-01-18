Victorville Woman Dies During Traffic Collision in Big Bear Lake

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – On January 16, 2024, at approximately 6:13 p.m., first responders of the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station and Big Bear Fire Department were dispatched to a two-vehicle traffic collision on Big Bear Boulevard, east of Stanfield Cutoff, in Big Bear Lake.

A black Lexus and a beige Nissan were traveling in opposite directions on Big Bear Boulevard when they collided. The driver of the Lexus was flown to Loma Linda University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The passenger of the Lexus, despite life-saving efforts, died at the scene. At this time, the victim is being identified only as an 18-year-old female from Victorville. The driver and passenger of the Nissan were transported to Bear Valley Community Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and later released from the hospital.



The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the collision is urged to contact Deputy Wilson from the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station at (909) 866-0100. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME or www.wetip.com.