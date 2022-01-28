Pursuit Ends in Arrest of Suspect Driving Stolen Vehicle

Big Bear News – Big Bear City, CA – Shortly after 9:45 p.m. on January 27, a traffic stop was attempted on a black Kia SUV at the intersection of Maple Lane and Baldwin Lane in Sugarloaf, for no rear license plate. The driver of the SUV failed to yield and a pursuit ensued. The driver of the SUV led deputies on the pursuit for approximately 7.25 miles from Sugarloaf into Big Bear City.

During the pursuit, the driver reached speeds in excess of 90 miles per hour, and was seen crossing double yellow lines and running through stop signs.

Through the coordinated efforts of additional deputies from the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station and the Aviation Division of the Sheriff’s Department, the car was ultimately found parked in a residential neighborhood in the 1100 block of North Whispering Forest Road.

The driver had abandoned the vehicle and fled into a forested area. Deputies conducted an area check on foot and located the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Hailey Casasanta. The vehicle was determined to be stolen from Sugarloaf. The vehicle was recovered and returned to the rightful owner.

Suspect Casasanta was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Big Bear Jail on felony charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and evading a peace office with disregard to public safety.

Casasanta remains in custody at West Valley Detention Center in lieu of $100,000 bail. An arraignment hearing in this matter is set for January 31, 2022 in San Bernardino Justice Center.