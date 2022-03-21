Motorcycle Fatality on Big Bear Boulevard

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – UPDATE: In a report from the Big Bear Sheriff’s Department, on March 20, 2022, at approximately 6:33 p.m., a traffic collision was reported on Big Bear Boulevard and Knickerbocker Road. During the investigation, deputies discovered a motorcycle was traveling east on Big Bear Boulevard, toward Knickerbocker Road. The second vehicle, a Toyota sedan, was traveling west on Big Bear Boulevard in the left hand turn lane, to travel south on Knickerbocker Road. As the Toyota made the left turn, the motorcycle driver lost control of the motorcycle and fell onto the roadway. The victim sustained major injuries from the fall. He received medical attention at the scene and was transported to Bear Valley Community Hospital. After arriving at the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries. The motorcycle driver was Deryk Shaffer, a 30-year-old resident of Big Bear City. No injuries were reported from the driver of Toyota. The San Bernardino Sheriff’s Major Accident Investigation Team (M.A.I.T.) responded to the scene and is conducting an investigation. Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Deputy E. Patino or Deputy H. Reyes, (909) 866-0100.

