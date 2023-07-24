Fatal Traffic Crash on SR-330 South of Lower Passing Lanes

Big Bear News – Highland, CA – On July 22, 2023, at approximately 0813 hours, the California Highway Patrol Arrowhead. Area was dispatched to a crash on State Route 330, at mile marker 31.40, involving a Ford F-350 flatbed tow truck and a Mazda SUV. For reasons yet to be determined through the investigation, the solo driver of the Ford traversed from the southbound lane into the northbound lane of the roadway and struck the Mazda. As a result of the crash, the driver of the Mazda sustained fatal injuries. This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this crash is encouraged to contact Officer C. Bates at the CHP Arrowhead Area office at (909) 867-2791