Line Fire Update: Wednesday, September 18th

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – The Line Fire had minimal growth since yesterday at 39,181 acres and is currently 50% contained with 3494 fire personnel working the Line Fire. Higher relative humidity and good moisture recoveries are resulting in reduced fire activity. The fire continued backing and flanking into the Bear Creek Drainage. Firefighters are continuing direct and indirect line construction.

There have been multiple drone incursions over the Line Fire area. This impedes firefighting operations and can have deadly consequences. Fire authorities ask that you please be respectful of those fighting the fire and the community members who are impacted by fire. Never fly drones near wildfire.

Evacuation Warnings still in place include Big Bear Lake West of Division, Angeles Oaks, Seven Oaks, Runnings Springs, Arrow Bear and Green Valley Lake. The Evacuation Warning was lifted for Big Bear City and communities East of Division.

Highway 18 is fully open in both directions from San Bernardino to The High Desert.

Highway 38 is fully open in both directions from the Big Bear Dam to Bryant Street in the Mentone Area.

Highway 330 is fully closed.

The World Central Kitchen Disaster Relief Organization is stepping in to help Big Bear by providing free boxed meals for everyone in the Valley. They have extended their free meal service for today and tomorrow, Wednesday and Thursday, September 18th and 19th. Drive through pick up for lunch is from 12noon to 2pm and dinner from 5pm to 7pm. Meals are available for pick up in the parking lot of the Old Country Inn on Big Bear Boulevard in Big Bear Lake who are supplying the meals. Stop by to pick up your free boxed meals for lunch and dinner today and Thursday. Both the Old Country Inn and Sonora Cantina will be closed today and tomorrow.



All Evacuation Orders Mandatory have been lifted for all communities effected by the Line Fire.

The Evacuation Warning has been lifted for the communities East of Division, Crestline, Cedar Glen, Lake Arrowhead, Valley of Enchantment, Baldwin Lake and Lake Williams.