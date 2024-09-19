Line Fire: Wednesday, September 19th

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – The Line Fire had minimal growth since yesterday at 39,232 acres and is currently 51% contained with 3399 fire personnel working the Line Fire. Higher relative humidity and good moisture recoveries are resulting in reduced fire activity with the possibility of rain in the forecast for today and tomorrow due to a weak low pressure system entering the area. There have been multiple drone incursions over the Line Fire area which impedes firefighting operations. Fire authorities ask that you please be respectful of those fighting the fire and the community members who are impacted by fire. Never fly drones near wildfire.

Evacuation Warnings still in place include Big Bear Lake West of Division, Angeles Oaks, Runnings Springs, and Arrow Bear. The Evacuation Warning was lifted for Big Bear City and communities East of Division.

Highway 18 is fully open in both directions from San Bernardino to The High Desert.

Highway 38 is fully open in both directions from the Big Bear Dam to Bryant Street in the Mentone Area.

Highway 330 is fully closed.

The World Central Kitchen Disaster Relief Organization is stepping in to help Big Bear by providing free boxed meals for everyone in the Valley on Thursday, September 19th. Drive through pick up for lunch is from 12noon to 2pm and dinner from 5pm to 7pm. Meals are available for pick up in the parking lot of the Old Country Inn on Big Bear Boulevard in Big Bear Lake who are supplying the food purchased by the World Cental Kitchen. A total of 1798 free meals were distributed on Tuesday and Wednesday with another 1000 free meals expected to be distributed on Thursday. Also, the Sonora Cantina will be closed through Sunday as they prepare meals for the firefighters.

Mountain Transit’s Off the Mountain Route 5 service resumed on Wednesday, September 18th with a modified route and schedule with one trip down the mountain and one trip up on Monday, Wednesday and Friday until further notice. Riders should note that the path of travel will be from Big Bear to Running Springs, Crestline, Highland and San Bernardino. For complete schedule information visit www.mountaintransit.org.

All Evacuation Orders Mandatory have been lifted for all communities effected by the Line Fire.

Evacuation warnings are in place for Big Bear Lake and communities West of Division, Angeles Oaks, Runnings Springs, and Arrow Bear. The Evacuation Warning has been lifted for the communities East of Division, Crestline, Cedar Glen, Lake Arrowhead, Valley of Enchantment, Baldwin Lake and Lake Williams.