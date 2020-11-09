Line Fire Update: Wednesday, September 11th

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – UPDATE 3:30PM – The Line Fire is now at 34,659 acres and 14% containment. A total 3179 fire personnel are working the fire.

Mountain Transit will resume transportation services in Big Bear beginning tomorrow, Thursday, September 12 for the Red line, Gold line and Dial-A-Ride, with the exception for the mandatory evacuation orders that are in place. The Blue line is suspended until further notice.

Mountain Transit will offer free transportation from Big Bear off the mountain to the Victorville Transit Center and to the Evacuation Shelter at the County Fairgrounds also in Victorville at 14800 7th Street. Service departs from the Mountain Transit bus stop at 41939 Fox Farm Road in Big Bear Lake on Thursday and Friday, September 12th and 13th at 10am and 2pm only. Well-behaved animals are welcome to ride the bus during this emergency. For additional information or if you need transportation to the bus stop, call Mountain Transit at 909-878-5200.

Big Bear City Community Services District has suspended trash pick up for tomorrow, Thursday, September 12.

8:30AM UPDATE: The Line Fire is now at 34,289 acres and 14% containment. Over 2000 fire personnel are working the fire. There are 65,600 structures threatened. This includes 9,200 structures under Evacuation Orders and 56,400 structures under Evacuation Warnings. The State of California issued a State of Emergency for the Line Fire on Saturday. A roadblock has been put in place at Lakeview Drive to avoid travel into the Evacuation Order areas.

Evacuation Orders have been issued for the Western portion of Big Bear from the dam east to Wildrose Lane at the Big Bear Alpine Slide as well as Angeles Oaks and Seven Oaks including the campsites – Mountain Home Village and Forest Falls – Runnings Springs and Arrow Bear – Highland at Highway 330 – Green Valley Lake north of Highway 18.

Areas of Highland and along the foothills have been downgraded from Evacuation Orders to Evacuation Warnings. Evacuation warnings are in place for the remainder of Big Bear Valley, Cedar Glen, Lake Arrowhead, Crestline, and Valley of Enchantment.

Road closures remain in place for both directions of Highway 330, Highway 18 from Kuffle Canyon to the Big Bear Dam and Highway 38, closed at Bryant Street to Big Bear Valley. The only route of travel for Big Bear is to/from Highway 18, Lucerne Valley.

Mountain Transit offices are now closed until further notice and all fixed route and Dial-A-Ride services have been suspended also until further notice.