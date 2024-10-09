EVACUATION ORDER NOW IN PLACE FOR A PORTION OF THE BIG BEAR VALLEY!

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – An Evacuation Order has now been put in place for a western section of the Big Bear Valley. A mandatory Evacuation Order has been issued from the Big Bear Dam to Wildrose Lane by the Big Bear Alpine Slide. The only route of travel is Highway 18 to Lucerne Valley. For the safety of residents and fire fighting personnel, please comply with the Evacuation Order which again is from the Big Bear Dam to the Big Bear Alpine Slide on the South Shore. All other areas of Big Bear remain under an Evacuation Warning.

Mountain Transit is providing free transportation off the mountain tonight at 5pm, 6pm, 7pm and 8pm to the Victorville Transit Center and to the Evacuation Shelter at the County Fairgrounds located at 14800 7th Street in Victorville. Service departs from the Mountain Transit bus stop at 41939 Fox Farm Road in Big Bear Lake. Well-behaved animals are welcome to ride the bus during this emergency. For additional information or if you need transportation to the bus stop, call Mountain Transit at 909-878-5200. All Fixed Route and Dial-A-Ride service is suspended until further notice.

Visit Big Bear is helping in the effort to lodge fire personnel who are working the Line Fire. If you are able to offer accommodations at your property, whether through discounted rates, complimentary stays or any available rooms, please visit www.bigbear.com for more information. In addition, if you are evacuating from Big Bear and need assistance with accommodations off the mountain, the Visit Big Bear website also provides options available at bigbear.com.