UPDATE: 9/7/24 3:00 PM Big Bear Lake, CA – Highway 330 full closure Highland to Running Springs for moving firefighting equipment.

UPDATE: 9/7/24 12:00 PM – Running Springs, CA – An evacuation order is now issued for the area of Highland and Highway 330 at the bottom of the hill. At this time Highways 330, 18 and 38 are open but that may change without notice.

Update: 9/7/24 10:44 AM Big Bear Valley, CA – An evacuation warning has been issued for the Running Springs area of San Bernardino National Forest. A mandatory evacuation order ha been issues for the foothill community south of the Seven Oaks Dam.

Update 9/7/24 7:00 AM Highland CA – Big Bear News – The “Line Fire” Highland CA -3833 acre+-s – smoke visible south west of Big Bear Valley. No immediate threat to Big Bear. 500 persons assigned to fire with ground and air resources at work. Highways 330, 18, 38 currently open. Evacuation warnings for areas Highland City. Cooler weather expected today with above normal temperatures and increased monsoonal flows.

Highland CA – Big Bear News – The Line Fire in currently at the base of the hill in the Highland area and has burned approximately 1,180 acres. It burned through the National Forest and is currently sitting a good distance below Running Springs. Evacuation warnings are in effect for portions of Highland.