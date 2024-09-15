Line Fire Update Sunday September 15, 2024

Big Bear Lake, CA – Big Bear News – The Line Wildfire, arson caused, has grown slightly to 38,421 acres and is currently 36% contained primarily on the lower foothill sections of the fires perimeter, structures lost stands at two. Hand crews have been creating the containment lines and mopping up the hot or smoldering spots 300 feet back from the fires perimeter. Again today and for the next few days the weather will assist the 4100 men and women fighting the fire with much cooler days, higher humidity and a chance of showers moving into Southern California as early as tonight. The hot spots producing smoke and heat continue to be Northern and Eastern sectors where the terrain is steep being described as extreme. Because of the extreme topography hand crews are limited to accessing these areas safely so helicopter water drops are utilized and pre-positioning of personnel and equipment is planned to intercept the fire as it approaches more defensible areas like bulldozer and hand crew lines, ridge lines and mesa tops such as Bluff Mesa. Jeremey Pierce Fire Operations Battalion Chief and Big Bear Fire Chief Jeff Willis express cautious optimism that they have the upper hand but remind us that this fire is not out and there is always a chance that it could produce heavy smoke from time to time while making runs in Bear Creek or the Santa Ana watershed area.

Bear Valley Electric Service (BVES) is notifying customers that Southern California Edison (SCE) may implement a Public Safety Power Shutoff, known as a PSPS, affecting BVES supply lines. Southern California Edison PSPS consideration is not associated with the Line Fire. It is due to anticipated extreme weather conditions in Lucerne Valley, which may impact the SCE power lines that supply electricity to Bear Valley Electric. This precaution is mainly due to high winds and aims to reduce wildfire risk, ensuring community safety. The period of concern is Sunday, September 15, 2024 from 12:00 noon until 6:00 pm Monday, September 16, 2024. The outages could be intermittent or for longer periods of time during the period of concern.

Due to the air quality Bear Valley Community Hospital has N95 face masks they are giving away at no charge, one per person. Go to the Garstin Hospital front entrance to obtain yours.

Evacuation Orders remain for Angeles Oaks, Seven Oaks, Mountain Home Village, Forest Fall, Runnings Springs, Arrow Bear and Green Valley Lake

Evacuation warnings are in place for most areas Big Bear Valley, Cedar Glen, Lake Arrowhead, Crestline, and Valley of Enchantment.

The Evacuation Warning has been lifted only for the communities of Baldwin Lake and Lake Williams from Hwy 38 north to Hwy 18 and Baldwin Lake east.

Road closures include Highway 330, Highway 18 from Kuffle Canyon to the Big Bear Dam and Highway 38, closed at Bryant Street. The only route of travel for Big Bear is to/from Highway 18, Lucerne Valley.