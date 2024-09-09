Line Fire Update: Monday, September 9th

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – Monday, September 9th UPDATE: 3:30pm An Evacuation Warning has been issued for the Big Bear Valley. Bear Valley Unified School District is cancelling all classes at all school sites for tomorrow, Tuesday, September 10th due to poor air quality and road closures.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff in conversation with the State OES Law Enforcement Branch along with the Governor proactively activated the National Guard to be staged at the Ontario National Guard Armory. The Sheriffs Department will assign Guard service members to areas that have been evacuated for additional security. This will allow for the county and municipal law enforcement agencies to be used for active mandatory evacuations if that becomes necessary.

Evacuation orders newly issued for Angeles Oaks and Seven Oaks including the campsites along with Mountain Home Village and Forest Falls – Runnings Springs and Arrow Bear – The foothills of Highland and area Seven Oaks Dam to Mill Creek and Highway 38. Evacuation warnings are in place for Big Bear Valley, Cedar Glen, Lake Arrowhead, Crestline, Valley of Enchantment and Green Valley Lake.

Road closures remain in place for both directions of Highway 330, Highway 18 from Kuffle Canyon to the Big Bear Dam and Highway 38, closed at Bryant Street to Big Bear Valley.

Southern California Electric Service (SCE) may Implement a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) affecting Bear Valley Electric’s Power Supply. This PSPS period if implemented may begin Tuesday (Tomorrow) September 10 at 6:00 PM and ending on Wednesday September 11 at 6:00 AM. This safety precaution is to reduce wildfire risk due to high winds conditions.

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – Monday, September 9th UPDATE: 10:15am – Mandatory evacuation orders have been put in place for Angelus Oaks and Seven Oaks.

Fire activity on the Line Fire was moderated in the upper elevations in the overnight hours but remained active in the thermal belts making short, intense runs in the slopes and the lighter fuels which allowed for growth. More resources have arrived from throughout the state and fire fighting personnel has been increased from 500 to 1855 to battle the blaze which is now at 21203 acres and 3% containment. There are currently 36,328 structures that are still threatened.