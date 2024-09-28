Big Bear News owned and operated by KBHR Radio 93.3 and 102.5

Line Fire Update: September 28, 2024

Big Bear Lake, CA – Big Bear News – The Line fire is again today flaring up in the Bear Creek Canyon and a new flare up is underway to the Northwest of Angelus Oaks. Some of this is due to hot spots within the fire perimeter that reach new fuel either by creeping or rolling down steep grades. Helicopters continue to drop water on the hot spots in the most inaccessible areas of the canyons in the Santa Ana watershed, Bear Creek and Siberia Creek. Smoke is an issue on Big Bear Valley being reported as an unhealthy rating of 153 from a permanent monitor in the center of the valley.

