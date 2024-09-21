Big Bear News owned and operated by KBHR Radio 93.3 and 102.5

Line Fire Update: September 21, 2024



Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – This will be the final update on the Line Fire unless something significant changes. The Line fire remains at 39,232 acres and now 57% containment.

