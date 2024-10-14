Final Line Fire Update: Monday, October 14, 2024

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – This will be the final update on the Line Fire. The Line Fire remains at 43,978 acres and now 97% contained with 510 fire personnel. All evacuation warnings or orders have been lifted for all communities in or around the Line Fire. Highway 330 remains closed from Highland Avenue to Highway 18 as CalTrans performs repairs to the road and guardrails.

Heat is diminishing near the confluence of Bear Creek and Siberia Creek thanks to the successful efforts of helitack crews in the steep, resistant terrain. Patrols near Mile Creek and Cold Creek are reporting minimal heat in the area, with little threat to control lines. Fuels are drier than normal for this time of year and receptive to ignition, so firefighters are staying engaged and are prepared for initial attack response if needed. Fire danger remains high. The public is asked to be extremely diligent and fire wise.

Considerable progress has been made with suppression repair on the Line Fire. The goal of this plan is to repair the land, water, and property impacts created by incident suppression activities, returning the area to a more natural condition by rehabilitating impacted areas to the extent practical. The overall goal with suppression repair is to avoid concentration of water runoff onto the fire line and allow for proper drainage of water across slopes. To date, over 79 miles of dozer line have been repaired and 35 miles are in various stages of assessment or repair. Over 22 miles of handline have been repaired, and six miles are in progress.

San Bernadino National Forest closures remain in place for areas surrounding the Line Fire. For more information and to see the map use this link – https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/sbnf/?cid=FSEPRD1181411.