Jury Convicts Justin Wayne Halstenberg of Starting the Line Fire

KBHR – Big Bear News – San Bernardino CA – A jury in San Bernardino County has convicted Justin Wayne Halstenberg, a Norco resident, of starting the Line Fire in Highland last year. The fire burned 44,000 acres and injured six firefighters.

Halstenberg, 35, was found guilty on seven counts related to the Line Fire and two additional counts for another blaze. Charges include aggravated arson of forest land and possession of flammable materials. Prosecutors say he practiced making ignition devices using cigarette boxes, paper, and coins in Jurupa Valley in 2023, though he was not charged for those fires.

Investigators linked him to the Line Fire through DNA evidence found on three nickels, a dime, and a penny at multiple fire sites. His pickup truck was identified near the fire’s origin using an automated license plate reader, leading to his arrest on September 10, 2024.

Halstenberg faces a potential life sentence and will return to court next Friday for further proceedings.