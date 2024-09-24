San Bernardino National Forest Closure Order Still in Place

San Bernardino National Forest – Big Bear News – Sept. 21, 2024 – The San Bernardino National Forest Line issued a closure order due to the Line Fire, Sept. 20. The closure area includes the entire Front Country and Mountaintop Ranger districts. The order prohibits the public from visiting forest land in the closure area. It is effective Sept. 20 to Nov. 30, 2024.



The order provides exceptions to residents and owners or lessees of land and to persons engaged in a business, trade or occupation in the area. The closure order provides for the safety of the public, fire and non-fire forest personnel, law enforcement and other personnel on the incident. During the order, the public is prohibited from visiting Forest Service roads, off-highway vehicle trails, hiking trails, trail heads, creeks, lakes, day-use sites, hunting areas and campgrounds. Campgrounds closed include forest sites run by a concessionaire. Persons with wood cutting or timber collection permits are not exempt from this order. This order does not close private property.



Fire personnel continue suppression of the Line Fire that is 39,232 acres and 75 percent contained as of today. The closure area is necessary to help ensure that no one is injured within the fire perimeter or surrounding area and that firefighting personnel can safely access the fire. In addition, the closure area includes key access routes and area control for fire patrol, suppression repair and monitoring. Fire personnel, patrols, law enforcement and contractors are using forest service roads to access the

incident. Many large vehicles transport personnel, equipment and water to the fire lines. Air resources are also part of the fire suppression.



The conditions for the order are constantly monitored and a reassessment can be considered to adjust the size and scope of an updated order. The order (No. 05-12-00-24-10), map and additional information is available at https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/sbnf/?cid=FSEPRD1181411. A public service announcement is available

at https://fb.watch/uKRKViSRSD/.