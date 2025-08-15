Heavy Citations Issued for Violators in the Gold Fire Forest Closure Areas

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – The San Bernardino National Forest Service is reminding the public that Gold Fire Forest Closures are in place resulting in heavy fines for violators.. Over the past few days, firefighters have had to stop fire operations in the John Bull trail area numerous times due to people ignoring the Gold Fire Forest Closure orders.

Law enforcement officers are actively patrolling the area and are now issuing substantial fines to those who breach the closure with $5,000 penalties for individuals and $10,000 for organizations. Halting operations is not just an inconvenience; it’s a serious risk to the safety of our firefighters and the public. Water hoses must be detached, chainsaws are stopped, trucks and heavy equipment must be moved off a treacherous trail, and firefighters must put down their tools and change plans just to allow a recreator the room on that trail to turn around and go back to where they came from. This results in the loss of hours of firefighting time, increased equipment costs, and the potential for the public and firefighters to be in danger of fallen trees and/or fire flare ups.

The list of National Forest System roads and campgrounds closed under this closure include:

(note that road and trail numbers are inclusive of all alphanumeric subsections):

Road No. Road Name

2N09 Polique Canyon

3N02 Burnt Flat

3N05 Gold Fever

3N07 Van Dusen Creek

3N09 Van Dusen Canyon

3N10 John Bull Flat

3N12 Delamar Mountain

3N16 Holcomb Valley

3N19 3N19

3N23 Lithuanian

3N26 3N26

3N32 Hepburn Mine

3N43 Harvey Mine

3N54 Furnace

3N61 Jacoby Canyon

3N76 3N76

3N79 Tanglewood Group Campground

3N82 3N82

3N83 3N83

Recreation Sites

Holcomb Valley Campground

Tanglewood Group Campground