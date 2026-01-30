Forest Officials Warn of Severe Penalties for Illegal Tire Dumping

Big Bear Lake, CA – Big Bear News- Nearly 300 tires have been illegally dumped in the San Bernardino National Forest, sparking a serious warning from law enforcement and forest protection officers. The growing pile of trash not only creates an “ugly mess” but poses a significant public health risk and a severe wildfire hazard to Southern California.

“Tire dumping is a serious problem,” says Forest Protection Officer Steve Thomsen. “It’s costly to clean up and can spark wildfires—which, in Southern California, can have devastating consequences”. Thomsen warns that dumped tires attract disease-carrying rodents and insects while leaking toxic chemicals into the environment.

The penalties for dumping are steep. Fines can reach up to $10,000, and violators could face up to six months in jail. Law Enforcement Patrol Captain Ochoa emphasized that forest officers and county deputies are actively watching and will strictly enforce these penalties. “This is serious—stop dumping your tires and trash. You will be caught!” added Thomsen.

While volunteers from the Southern California Mountains Foundation, the Urban Conservation Corps, and Front Country Ranger District staff are working to clean up the forest, officials are calling on the community to help stop the problem at its source.

How You Can Help: If you witness illegal dumping, note the location, time, and vehicle details, and report it immediately to law enforcement at 909-382-2851 or 909-382-2600. For those looking for legal disposal options, the Tire Recycle Grant Program offers resources for proper recycling