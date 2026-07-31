Cyclists Take to the Mountains: What Drivers Need to Know for Tour de Big Bear

Thousands of cyclists and outdoor enthusiasts will visit Big Bear Lake this weekend for Southern California’s premier cycling festival, the annual Tour de Big Bear.

Running through Sunday, August 2nd, this mountain tradition transforms the Big Bear Valley into a massive hub for all things cycling. The weekend features a wide array of events, ranging from scenic mountain bike rides and gravel courses to family fun rides, kids’ activities, and the Big Bear Cycling Expo over at Bear Mountain Resort.

Whether you’re a local resident or visiting to enjoy the alpine weather, drivers are urged to exercise extra caution on the roads all weekend long. Watch for cyclists, especially on Saturday during the main tour, when thousands of riders will take on the signature 25, 50, 70, and 100-mile Gran Fondo routes, as well as high-altitude gravel and XC mountain bike courses.

Drivers should expect increased bicycle traffic, slower speeds along major thoroughfares, and potential delays around the lake. Give riders plenty of room when passing, stay alert around intersections, and enjoy the high-energy, festive atmosphere bringing our mountain community together this weekend.