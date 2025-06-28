Chirp Nature Center’s “Wings & Wild Things Nature Festival” on July 12th

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – The second “Wings & Wild Things Nature Festival” hosted by Chirp Nature Center is coming up on July 12, 2025 in Big Bear Lake. The event is a day-long nature festival like no other located high in the San Bernardino National Forest. Activities include bird walks, live animal presentations, kids crafts, guest speakers and book signings, coffee and donuts, bird bingo, prizes and raffles, s’mores and hot chocolate, and a nighttime owl walk. Attend one or both of the remaining dates and make it a nature-filled weekend!

Each festival date has something different for bird and nature lovers. The event dates are July 12th and August 9th. “With years of coordinating and leading bird walks and nature events we have combined our experiences into a single celebration,” says Chirp owner Randall Putz. “We’ve arranged for noteworthy and expert presenters to join us throughout the day to share in our love for the nature of Big Bear Lake and the surrounding forest.”

The day begins with a morning guided bird and nature walk led by local birding experts followed by a post-walk ocial and debriefing with coffee, donuts and a raffle at the Chirp Nature Center. There is a live animal presentation at 11 a.m. featuring birds from the Big Bear Alpine Zoo before participants break for lunch and a bit of shopping or sightseeing in the Big Bear Lake Village. The afternoon session begins at 1 p.m. with nature crafts for kids of all ages, a snack and another raffle. Sandy Steers gives a presentation at 3 p.m. followed by a Q&A. Steers is the executive director of the Friends of Big Bear Valley, famous for maintaining Jackie and Shadow’s live eagle nest cam. The afternoon session ends with a lively game or two of bird bingo. Following the dinner break, guests return to Chirp for s’mores and hot chocolate around the campfire before setting out on an owl walk.

While this is a one-day event, Chirp encourages visitors to make a weekend of it using our lodging partner discount: SessionsRetreat.com, Promo Code WINGS. Come for some or all of the day’s events for the same low all-inclusive price: $49 for adults, $24 for kids age 12 and under. Space is limited to 50 participants for each date so sign up now. Visit https://chirpforbirds.com/wings-and-wild-things-nature-festival/ and choose one date or two!

Chirp Nature Center is located at 578 Bonanza Trail in Big Bear Lake, open Thursday through Monday from 10am to 6pm, visit the website at chirpforbirds.com or call 888-412-4477.