FREE Easter Egg Hunts This Weekend, April 19th at Meadow Park & April 20th at Snow Valley!

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – Big Bear Valley Recreation and Park District is hosting a free Easter Egg Hunt Eggs-travaganza this Saturday, April 19th from 10am to 1pm at Swim Beach located at 41218 Park Avenue in Big Bear Lake. This event is designated for children up through 8th Graders and their families. Come meet the Easter Bunny and enjoy fun outdoor games and giveaways. Egg hunts will be tiered by age beginning at 10 am for littles up to 4 years old, 10:45am for TK through 2nd grade, 11:30am for 3rd through 6th graders and 12:15pm for 7th and 8th graders.

They will also have a free Easter Egg Hunt, games and giveaways designed for special needs children, up to 18 years of age, and their families from 2pm to 3pm sponsored by the local Lion’s Club League. This event is wheelchair accessible.

These events are presented by the Big Bear Valley Recreation and Park District with support from Big Bear Mountain Resort, San Bernardino Animal Shelter, Mom & Dad Project, Rim Family Services, Soroptimist of Big Bear Valley, and Big Bear Alpine Zoo. For more information, call 909-866-9700 or visit www.bigbearparks.org.

On Sunday, April 20th, Big Bear Mountain Resort will host a free Easter Egg Hunt at Snow Valley Resort beginning at 9am for all ages. Bring the kiddos to search for Easter eggs and keep an eye out for the golden egg! After the egg hunt, stick around and take in the alpine views from the sun deck. Grab a bite to eat or sip a tasty beverage, and receive a free Scenic Sky Chair lift ticket with any purchase of $25 or more on-site during your visit. Enjoy DJ Slipmatt and live music from 9am to 4pm! Remember, a valid lift ticket or season pass is required for on-hill activities, including mountain biking and Scenic Sky Chair access. Learn more at https://www.bigbearmountainresort.com/things-to-do/events/easter-egg-hunt.