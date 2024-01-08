Tour de Big Bear Start/Finish at Bear Mountain – Watch for Cyclists on the Road – On Site Registration Open

Big Bear Valley CA – Big Bear News: The Tour de Big Bear, aka Southern California’s favorite ride, returns to Bear Mountain this Saturday, Aug. 3. Check out the details below to see what makes this one of SoCal’s best cycling events with something for everyone, from bike racers and beer tasters to families and spectators looking for some peak alpine adventure.

Register to compete in the 25-, 50-, or 70- races, or go big and sign up for the Grand Fondo (100 miles). All courses feature some of Southern California’s most scenic MTB terrain with aid stations and custom-designed medals for all race finishers.

Looking for a family-friendly way to get in on the fun? Check out the free Poker Run (4PM) or Glow (7:30PM) rides on Friday, Aug. 2, or sign up for the Dirty Cub 25-mile or Dirty Bear 50-mile gravel rides on Aug. 3.

Check out the Big Bear Cycling Expo at Bear Mountain on Saturday (noon-9PM) and Sunday (9AM-5PM), featuring vendor booths, live entertainment, kids activities, on-site dining options, and craft beer tasting. Admission and bike valet are free for all ages.

Come sample over 20 different craft beers from 9 local and regional breweries on Saturday from 11AM-5PM. Score 10 tasting tickets for only $35 with single-pour 16 oz. drafts available for $12. Must be 21+ to purchase.

*All events at Bear Mountain unless otherwise noted.

Friday, Aug. 2

Noon-9PM: Racer check-in & late registration (subject to availability); Cycling Expo open to public

4PM-6:30PM: Poker Ride (free, all ages)

7:30PM: Glow Ride (free, all ages) at Nottingham’s Restaurant (Big Bear Village)

Saturday, Aug. 3

6AM-9AM: Racer check-in & late registration (subject to availability)

7AM: 100-mile race start time

8AM: 70-mile race start time

8:30AM: 25- & 50-mile gravel rides start time

9AM: 50-mile race start time; Cycling Expo open to public

10AM: 25-mile race start time; family activities open to public

11AM: Family Fun Ride (free, all ages); beer tasting open to public

2PM: Race awards ceremony