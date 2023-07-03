Caltrans Announces Road Openings for Residents

San Bernardino Mountains – Big Bear News – We, Caltrans District 8 will open up certain highway routes to residents only – with no escorts at 4 p.m. on 3/6/23. Routes that will be included are SR-18 (48th in San Bernardino to Snow Valley) SR-38 (Mentone to Big Bear), 189 (entire length), 173 (entire length), and 330 (Highland to Running Springs). SR-138 (173 to 18) under R2 chain control conditions. All routes will be open in both directions. SR-18 will remain closed from Snow Valley Resort to Big Bear Dam (Arctic Circle) due to heavy snowpack and avalanche potential.

Residents will be allowed with proof of residency, this is usually a utility bill along with your ID.

Chains are not required but should be carried in the vehicle as a precaution due to changing weather conditions.

At this time, if you are a nonresident, please visit the mountains when conditions have improved. We ask for your cooperation in giving local communities time to clean up, recover and make progress in their areas before your visit.

Please slow down