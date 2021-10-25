Rock and Debris Flows Close Highway 38

Big Bear News – Due to rocks and debris flows on the roadway, CalTrans closed Highway 38 in both directions at approximately 5:30pm on Monday evening to/from Lake Williams and Valley of the Falls. Due to the potential extended overnight length of the closure, at 7:00pm CalTrans made the decision to allow emergency vehicles to use down bound lanes only to pass through. Residents only of Angelus Oaks and Seven Oaks can enter through Big Bear at the closure at Lake Williams to return home. No one is allowed to pass for up bound traffic. CalTrans continues to work overnight to clear the highway. Travel is not advised tonight but if you must travel, Highway 18 to Lucerne Valley and Highway 18, the front grade, remain open at this time. Heavy rainfall also caused rocks and debris falls along Highway 18, specifically Artic Circle, this evening but that route has been able to remain open.