Caltrans Announces Artic Circle to Remain Open on Friday, April 29th, Closure Resumes on Monday and Tuesday

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – Caltrans has announced that maintenance work will along Arctic Circle will not be needed for tomorrow, Friday, April 29th so Highway 18 will remain open tomorrow, in both directions, throughout the day. However, Caltrans Maintenance crews will resume rock fall removal, for landslide mitigation, next week on Monday, May 2nd and Tuesday, May 3rd from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. This additional work will require a full closure of Highway18, in both directions, from the Snow Valley Mountain Resort’s west gate to the Big Bear Dam. If traveling during closure hours, please plan ahead and use SR-38 to/from Mentone or SR-18 to/from Lucerne Valley.