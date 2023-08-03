Highway 18/Lucerne Now Open To All Travelers

Big Bear Lake, CA – Big Bear News – As of 8pm on Tuesday, March 7th, CalTrans has opened Highway 18 to/from Lucerne Valley for all travelers including residents/locals, second homeowners and visitors. Highway 38 remains open to only residents/locals for travel to/from Big Bear. Highway 18, the front grade, remains closed at the Big Bear Dam for any travel to/from Big Bear. For communities west of Running Springs, Highway 330 at City Creek will remain open only to residents. Highway 18 at Upper Waterman will also remain open only to residents.

Property owners are urged to check their roofs for the snow load and in consideration of Friday’s potential rain, which will add extra weight, as the snow will absorb and hold the rainwater,