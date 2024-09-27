Cactus Fire

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – UPDATE: Highway 18 has reopened as of 4:22pm with alternating lane traffic. Please give yourself extra time if taking that route.

At approximately 2:45pm on Friday, September 27, 2024, a vehicle fire by Cactus Flats at Highway 18 created a vegetation fire that grew to 2 acres before fire personnel stopped the rate of spread. There is a hose lay completely around the fire. Highway 18 to/from Lucerne Valley is closed in both directions for an undetermined length of time. If your travel plans are immediate, consider taking Highway 38.