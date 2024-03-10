Line Fire Update: October 3, 2024

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – The Line fire is currently mapped at 43,922 and 79% contained with 2164 fire personnel working the fire. A Community Meeting has been scheduled at the Big Bear Performing Arts Center at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2024. The address is 39707 Big Bear Blvd in Big Bear Lake.

Yesterday, firefighters made great progress on the Line Fire overcoming high heat and steep terrain to keep the fire in its current footprint. Night flying helicopters are being utilized to extinguish heat both along the fire perimeter as well as extinguishing burning fuels in the interior. Today, crews will continue to monitor and patrol along the Highway 330 corridor on the western flank of the fire. Fire crews have been inserted to go direct along the fire’s edge with the assistance of water dropping helicopters along Siberia Creek. On the eastern flank of the fire, firefighters will continue to mop up, strengthen and improve containment lines.

Evacuation Warnings remain in place for the South Shore of Big Bear including Big Bear Lake, Moonridge, Sugarloaf and south Erwin Lake as well as the dam to Wildrose Lane in Big Bear Lake. Evacuation Orders are still in place for Angelus Oaks, Seven Oaks and Barton Flats. Highway 38 and Highway 330 remain closed. Highway 18 is open in both directions. The San Bernardino National Forest lands, trails and roads remain closed.