Labor Day Weekend Rotary Club Boat Parade of Lights

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake – This year’s Labor Day weekend activities include the Boat Parade of Lights hosted by the Rotary Club of Big Bear Lake. The parade is on Sunday, September 1st from 7:30pm to 9pm. The boat parade is free for spectators with an entry fee to participate of $100 per vessel which includes 2 tickets to the Awards Event on Monday, September 2nd.

Vessels will gather at 7pm at Garstin Island and follow the MWD Patrol boat and Rotary boat along the shoreline to the north shore east boat ramp. After the parade, boat participants are encouraged to stay out on the lake to see the Drone Show hosted by Visit Big Bear immediately following the boat parade.

The Big Bear Lake Boat Parade of Lights is organized by the Rotary Club of Big Bear Lake, Big Bear Municipal Water District, Visit Big Bear and local marinas including Big Bear Marina, Holloway’s Marina and RV Park, Pleasure Point Marina, Pine Knot Marina, Captain John’s Fawn Harbor & Marina, and North Shore Landing. This event is a fundraiser for Rotary and the money raised will be donated to local food banks, scholarships for High School students, and to the Elementary and Middle Schools.

To register or for more information visit https://bigbearlakerotary.org/events/boat-parade-of-lights/