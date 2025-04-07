Tonight’s 4th of July Holiday Fireworks Display Is On

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – The annual Fourth of July fireworks show over Big Bear Lake has always been a must-see event for this summer holiday. And, this year, the fireworks show will go on with the fireworks show to begin this evening when it’s dark, generally around 8:45pm to 9:15pm and launched from a barge off Pine Knot Landing on the lake’s south shore.

The fireworks presentation, sponsored by Visit Big Bear and staffed by volunteers from the Rotary Club of Big Bear Lake, has released a statement in regards to opposition to this year’s fireworks show in Big Bear with what primarily has been focused on the care and safety of Big Bear’s newest eagles, Sunny and Gizmo, and their parents Jackie and Shadow who have been long-time inhabitants of the Big Bear Valley.

The full statement and supporting articles can be viewed on their website at bigbear.com. In essence, Visit Big Bear acknowledges community concern for local wildlife, especially the beloved bald eagles Jackie and Shadow and their fledglings. Based on guidance from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, it was confirmed that the fledglings can fly independently and fireworks are not expected to cause nest failure. Additional precautions, such as relocating the launch barge and limiting the professionally managed show to under 30 minutes, help reduce potential impacts while curbing illegal fireworks across the Valley. In recent years, Visit Big Bear has taken deliberate steps to protect wildlife, including canceling Memorial Day fireworks, replacing Labor Day fireworks with a drone show, and supporting local conservation programs through Care For Big Bear. While some may still have concerns, this year’s Fourth of July celebration reflects thoughtful planning and a shared vision: to honor Big Bear’s natural beauty while fostering dialogue, collaboration, stewardship, and protect and celebrate everything Big Bear represents.

Tonight’s fireworks can be viewed from many locations around the lake. KBHR-FM 93.3 and 102.5 will once again be playing patriotic music to the fireworks so make sure to bring your portable radio lakeside or tune in to the KBHR App.

After the show, the City of Big Bear Lake will be enforcing strict traffic pattern restrictions to help with the increased volume of pedestrians and motor vehicles. Following the conclusion of the fireworks show, various intersections will be controlled by sheriff’s deputies with the need to turn right only onto Big Bear Boulevard.

Pine Knot Avenue from the south side of Big Bear Boulevard to the north side of Village Drive will be closed from 6:00 PM through midnight to all motor vehicles. This will allow for the safe increase of pedestrian traffic as well as better firework viewing.



Personal fireworks, including “safe and sane” ones, are strictly prohibited in Big Bear Valley and all National Forests which includes San Bernardino National Forest.

Additionally, to ensure everyone’s safety, building, maintaining, attending, or using any fire, campfire, or charcoal fire is only permitted in a Forest Service-provided campfire ring or BBQ.

Visit Big Bear thanks the Rotary Club of Big Bear for volunteers, the City of Big Bear Lake, Big Bear Sheriff’s Department and Pine Knot Landing.