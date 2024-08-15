Big Bear Chamber’s Moonridge Mondays Are Back!

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake – Join the Big Bear Chamber for the opening day event of Moonridge Mondays on Monday, August 19th from 4 to 8pm on Moonridge Road. For it’s second year, Moonridge Mondays will feature four Monday night events on August 19th and 26th and September 9th and 16th from 4pm to 8pm. This year’s event is twice the size as last year and will take place right on Moonridge Road.

Browse this free family friendly event with artisan, food, business and nonprofit vendors, chow down at the food trucks, chill to acoustic music throughout the venue and catch up with friends and neighbors. Leashed, well-behaved dogs are welcome. Enter the weekly door prize drawings and check-out our free tote giveaway.

Moonridge Monday street fairs are sustainable events, as leftover food will be donated, and recycle bins will be plentiful. The Chamber encourages you to bike or hike or ride the free Mountain Transit trolley.

On September 9th, members of LePetit Cirque of LA will perform! Known for their breathtaking stunts and spectacular stage performances, this award-winning troupe of young world champions and Guinness Book record holders is raising the bar in family entertainment. Don’t miss their mesmerizing, internationally acclaimed show only on September 9th!

A big thanks to sponsors, Big Bear Cool Cabins, Visit Big Bear, Big Bear Mountain Resorts, Mountain Transit, Big Bear Disposal, Bear Valley Hospice, Dank Donuts and KBHR!



And mark your calendars for all four Moonridge Monday street fairs to join the fun! If you have questions, call the Big Bear Chamber at 909-866-4607.