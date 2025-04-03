“Run Wild Through Moonridge” Fun Run and Walk Fundraiser for the Big Bear Alpine Zoo

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – Get ready for a wild adventure to benefit the Big Bear Alpine Zoo! “Run Wild Through Moonridge” is a family friendly fun run and walk event on Saturday, April 26th from 8:30am to 10:00am. The 2.75 mile course will take you along the scenic Rathbun Creek Trail and through the Big Bear Alpine Zoo starting and ending at Moonridge Coffee at 42646 Moonridge Road in Big Bear Lake.

Come dressed as your favorite wild animal for the costume contest and a chance to win cool prizes including Zoo and Moonridge Coffee merchandise and gift certificates and gift packs! Participants will enjoy delicious refreshments along the course, kids activities and get FREE admission to the Zoo!

Pre-register in advance between now and April 12 at https://www.paypal.com/ncp/payment/GV8MLA3SZNLHS and receive an event t-shirt for as little as a $25 donation! Same day event registration is $30. Proceeds benefit the Big Bear Alpine Zoo.

Event sponsors include the Moonridge Coffee Company, Goldsmith’s, the Big Bear Chamber of Commerce, Big Bear Mountain Resorts, Grace’s Place, Big Bear Disposal, EXP Realty, Ferb’s Custom Wood Flags, the Big Bear Professional Firefighters and KBHR-FM. For more information contact the Moonridge Coffee Company at 909-281-4546.