Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – The popular barbeque, beer and music festival, the Big Bear Lake Grill & Chill, returns Memorial Day weekend. Grill masters from across the country will compete in this KCBS sanctioned BBQ competition and State Championship event. Attendees will get to sample some of the best BBQ around complete with sides. Vote for your favorite griller in the People’s Choice competition! This year’s event, sponsored by Vacasa Real Estate, takes place on Saturday and Sunday, May 28th and 29th in the Bartlett Road lot in the Big Bear Lake Village from 10am to 5pm both days.

Local event hosts Bones & Brews are bringing back their 2-day Beer Tasting Festival to complement the cook-off. Over 30 breweries are lined up to give attendees a sample pour of their craft beers, special brews, and brand favorites.

The event’s live music stage sponsor, Big Bear Cool Cabins, welcomes the Morgan Leigh Band, one of Southern California’s high energy country bands, Stun Grenade and Twisted Gypsy: Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band.

The Big Bear Lake Grill & Chill is kid friendly, with rock walls, bounce houses, face painters and more so bring the entire family!

Pre-purchase food and drink tickets until May 25th. For a limited time, now through May 25th, use code KBHR933 for 25% off the Grill & Chill VIP Package! Starting May 26th, tickets can be purchased at the event.