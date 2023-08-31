Free “Moonridge Mondays” Street Fair on September 4th

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake – The first of four street fairs, sponsored by the Big Bear Chamber of Commerce, will be this Monday, September 4th from 4pm to 7pm. “Moonridge Mondays” will be held at the newly renovated Moonridge Corridor every Monday in September. This free event will feature live music, food trucks, artisan and business vendors, a bounce house and community organizations. This family friendly event will also feature kid friendly fun games and weekly raffles. Bring your dogs, and the kids! Ride your bike or use the free Mountain Transit Big Bear trolleys.

Mark your calendars for Moonridge Mondays, September 4th, 11th, 18th and 25th. The Chamber thanks their Gold Sponsors Big Bear Disposal, Dank Donuts, Mountain Transit and Visit Big Bear and Bronze Sponsor, Coldwell Banker Skyridge Realty. Call the Chamber for more information at at 909-866 4607.