Big Bear Chamber of Commerce Announces 2024 Excellence in Business Award Recipients

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake, CA – The Big Bear Chamber of Commerce has announced the recipients of their prestigious 2024 Excellence in Business Awards (EBBIES). The 2024 EBBIE recipients are the Apples Bed and Breakfast Inn, Captain’s Anchorage Restaurant, and Chirp Nature Centers. The recipients will be honored at the Chamber’s Annual Membership Breakfast and Awards on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, 7:00 – 9:00 a.m. at the Elks Lodge in the City of Big Bear Lake. Register today to attend the meeting by contacting the Big Bear Chamber at 909-866-4607, extension 2.

Apples Bed and Breakfast Inn, owned by Spencer and Laurie Kagan, is located at 42430 Moonridge Road in Big Bear Lake. Captain’s Anchorage Restaurant, owned and operated by Patti Scriven, is located at 42148 Moonridge Road in Big Bear Lake. Chirp Nature Centers, owned by Randy Putz and Beth Wheat, is located at 578 Bonanza Trail in Big Bear Lake.

EBBIE recipients are carefully selected by the Chamber Awards Committee, based on specific criteria including business management, innovation, growth and performance, response to business challenges, unique and innovative business practices, community image and contribution, and collaboration and partnerships with other Big Bear businesses. To be considered, the business must be an active member of the Big Bear Chamber of Commerce. The award recipient businesses will be honored with an EBBIE plaque and flowers, commendations by Big Bear elected official representatives, and year-long Chamber award benefits. The program includes a “State of the Chamber” presentation and door prizes.

Award winners will be interviewed individually on KBHR 93.3 & 102.5 FM to learn more about the businesses for this year’s EBBIE Awards.