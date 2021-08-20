9th Annual Kodiak Ultra Marathon

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – The 9th annual Kodiak Ultra Marathons will take place August 20-21, 2021 in beautiful Big Bear Lake, California. Big Bear Lake sits at 7,000 ft in the San Bernardino Mountains of Southern California. The 100 mile distance will start and finish in the Big Bear Village and will circumnavigate the entire Big Bear Valley.

There will be a total of 13 aid station stops along the 100 mile route, including six crew-accessible aid stations. Pacers are permitted starting at Mile 55.8. Pacers permitted in the 100M race only. Visit Big Bear has generously granted the Kodiak a $10,000 prize purse! The Kodiak 100 miler is a 6 point UTMB Qualifier, while the Kodiak 100K is a 4 point UTMB qualifier. The Half Marathon will score you 1 UTMB point!

New in 2021! The addition of 100K, Half Marathon, and 10K courses.

100K

Want a taste of the Kodiak without the extremes of summiting the 10,000ft Sugarloaf Mountain and crossing over Deadman’s Ridge? Or maybe you just want to avoid the climb up Seven Oaks. The 100K will start with the 100M race from the Big Bear Village and follow the same course all the way to Mile 59. ?

Half Marathon & 10K

Start and finish downtown in the heart of the Big Bear Village. You will head into the forest and start climbing to the high point of the course at 8,000 feet. Enjoy the beautiful single track along the ridge, with amazing views of San Gorgonio peak in the background! A stunning course that will test you and thrill you at the same time. The final 3 miles are a cruise downhill along Knickerbocker Road, a dirt road above the town of Big Bear Lake with view of the lake to take in while you finish your trail run.