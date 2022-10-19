Snow Summit Race Team Annual Community Ski Swap this Sunday

The Snow Summit Race Team is holding their Annual Community Ski Swap this Sunday, October 23rd in the Snow Summit Parking Lot from 8am to 11:30am. This is a great opportunity to sell your ski and snowboard gear that no longer suits you or bargain shop for discounted gear for the upcoming season. The Ski Swap is a fundraiser for the Snow Summit Race Team so sellers are asked to donate 10% of their sales to the team. The event is a great time to buy or sell skis, boots, poles, armor, speed suits, stealth suits, pole guards, race backpacks, helmets, race gloves and tuning equipment. Please do not bring ‘vintage’ or outdated equipment to the sale.

Sellers price their own items and should arrive with their equipment to the Snow Summit base area no later than 7:45am on Sunday. Remember, sellers will need to be present during the sale at all times or have a representative to watch over your items.

Sales are cash only but checks may be permitted by some sellers and all sales are final. All equipment is sold “as is” and there are absolutely no warranties. Make sure you have the correct measurements for your racer or, better yet, bring your child to the event! Snow Summit Race Team uniforms will be available for sale by members to SSRT members only.The Snow Summit Race Team Annual Community Ski Swap is always a fun event! There’ll be raffles for mountain skis, helmets and poles! Have all your questions answered by reps from Head and Atomic. Also, Get Boards and Goldsmiths Sports will be available for help on ordering and equipment fittings or sizing. And, don’t miss your chance to talk to one of the SSRT coaches and representatives to learn more about the Snow Summit Race Team program this Sunday, October 23rd starting at 8am. For more info visit snowsummitraceteam.org.