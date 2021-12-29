Annual New Year’s Eve Torchlight Parade at Snow Summit

Big Bear, CA, December 29, 2021 – Burning torches will illuminate the slopes at Snow Summit on New Year’s Eve. Beginning at about 8:30 p.m., the annual Torchlight Parade is a spectacular sight to see. More than 250 skiers and snowboarders, some dressed in eccentric holiday costumes, will descend the snowy slopes with lit torches to create an incredible display of illumination down Miracle Mile, and weave a beautiful path of light to ring in the New Year. This free event can be seen from a range of vantage points throughout Big Bear and will coincide with Snow Summit’s New Year’s Eve Party starting at 8:00 p.m.