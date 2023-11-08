“Fun Run” Returns to Big Bear Lake Village this Weekend

Big Bear News – Big Bear Lake – This weekend, August 11th to 13th, the Big Bear Lake Antique Car Club hosts the 32nd Annual Big Bear Lake Fun Run. This three day car show will be held in the Big Bear Lake Village. The event includes 500 pre-assigned vehicles, a Saturday afternoon “Cruise Around the Lake” and a Sunday morning drive through awards presentation. Spectators are welcome to attend this free event on Saturday, August 12th, starting at 9:00 am until the cars exit for the Cruise at 3:30pm. There is no spectator parking in the Village as Village Drive, Pine Knot Avenue, and Bartlett parking lot will only be open for walking. Along with 500 cars on display, there will be vendors selling auto related gear, food booths and live music. Judging starts at 9:30 am with about 70 winner categories for entrants. Award winners will be notified by 2:30 pm.

The “Cruise Around the Lake” is one of the highlights of the Fun Run for all auto enthusiasts! Cars start exiting the Village at 3:30 PM so find your spot along the roadway around the lake to view these spectacular vehicles of yesteryear! The Fun Run will conclude on Sunday morning with the Awards Ceremony in the Bartlett parking lot.

For more information, please visit antiquecarclub.org.