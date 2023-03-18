San Bernardino National Forest Closing Forest System Roads to Motor Vehicles Through 6/30/2023

The San Bernardino National Forest is announcing a temporary closure of National Forest System Roads. This closure is effective from March 18, 2023, at TIME, through June 30, 2023.

San Bernardino National Forest explain the the Factors that led to this decision.

Significant winter storms in February and March 2023 have resulted in extreme snowfall on the higher elevation terrain of the Forest and continuing rains/snow melt is affecting road conditions at lower elevations. District staff is currently working to determine to what extent damage has occurred, or if other obstacles, such as severe erosion cuts, rockslides, tree blowdown, etc. has impacted forest roads and infrastructure. These unknown obstacles are currently hidden under the blanket of deep snow. Due to the diligent efforts of Forest Service staff and many others, however, certain NFS Roads across the Forest have been cleared and can reopen, and we are seeking to make as much of the Forest once again accessible to visitors as possible. The National Forest System Roads identified in Exhibit A to this Order, however, must remain closed to motor vehicle use in light of persistent storm damage.

The following is a list of exemptions to the closure.

1. Persons with a Forest Service Permit No. FS-7700-48 (Permit for Use of Roads, Trails, or Areas Restricted by Regulation or Order), specifically exempting them from this Order;

2. Any Federal, State, or local officer, or member of an organized rescue or fire-fighting force in the performance of an official duty;