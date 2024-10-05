Temporary Closure of Forest Service Road 1N09 Begins May 13th

Big Bear News – San Bernardino, CA – The Front Country Ranger District of the San Bernardino National Forest will temporary close a section of a heavily used road starting May 13.

The district will implement an administrative closure for a section of Forest Service Road 1N09 for 14 days. The section begins at State Route 330, south of Running Springs, and goes east for two miles. Vehicular traffic or pedestrians will not be allowed on the closed road. Personnel will be working in the area removing Spanish broom (Spartium junceum) plants, which is a non-native invasive species. Safety for employees and the public is paramount and the work will include vehicles, equipment and machinery.