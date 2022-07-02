Forest Seeks Public Comment for 2023 Off-Highway Vehicle Grants

Big Bear News – San Bernardino National Forest, CA – San Bernardino National Forest staff are planning to apply for 2023 grant funds from the State of California to help enhance and manage off-highway vehicle (OHV) recreation on the Forest. To inform the grant proposal with ideas from the public, Forest staff will hold a virtual open house.

Meeting Details:

6 p.m. to 8 p.m., February 17, 2022

Join the meeting via Microsoft Teams or by calling in:

Microsoft Teams Link

Phone: +1 323-886-7051, Conference ID: 458 874 525#

Attendees will also be able to interact with Forest Service staff to learn more about the grants and other OHV funding opportunities.

After staff gather public comment, a preliminary grant application will be submitted to the State’s Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Division (OHMVR) by March 7. The application will then be publicly available on OHMVR’s website for a second public commenting period between March 8 and May 2. Forest staff must submit a final grant application by June 6.

The Forest has been a recipient of State OHV grants for over 20 years and has received several million dollars to create and maintain staging areas and trails, patrol and enforce regulations, and restore damaged lands. For information about the grant process and its requirements, visit: www.ohv.parks.ca.gov.

Interested members of public who unable to attend the virtual meeting or have any questions can email, call or by USPS mail OHV Program Manager Kyle Silva by February 24, 2022:

Email: kyle.silva@usda.gov (use the subject line “OHV Grant Application.”)

Phone: (909) 382-2691

USPS Mail:

San Bernardino National Forest

Kyle Silva/OHV Grant Application

390 W. 5th Street #1100

San Bernardino, CA 92402