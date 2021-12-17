Illegal Parking Citation now $150.00 – Increased Enforcement Underway

Caltrans, along with agencies from San Bernardino County including Public Works, CHP, County Fire and Sheriff’s Department, met on Thursday, December 16th to provide safety tips and information for motorists traveling to mountain areas during the holidays. However, there was a major announcement regarding the increased fine for a citation in a “No Parking” zone on local and state highways in San Bernardino County that is likely to take snow play visitors by surprise. The new fine is $150 for parking a vehicle illegally on a County or State highway. The joint agencies also sent a reminder that it is illegal to vend from state highways and barbequing is also not allowed in turnouts. Following our recent snow storm with more snow expected before December 25, the safety tips included reminders to always carry tire chains during winter months, advice to avoid peak travel times of Friday through Sunday and pack out what you bring in, including snow sleds. Caltrans emphasizes safety first and encourages visitors who wish to play in the snow to recreate in areas of the San Bernardino National Forest better suited for snow play. The Big Bear area also has numerous businesses for this purpose. Big Bear’s Snow Play, Alpine Slide at Magic Mountain and Snow Summit’s Grizzly Ridge Tubing Park, as well as Snow Valley’s Snow Play are local businesses for safe tubing. As the new illegal parking fine of $150 is now in effect, please be aware of “No Parking” zones. A link to the San Bernardino National Forest website for safe snow play can be found in this story on our website at kbhr933.com.