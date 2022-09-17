Woman who was Unaccounted For in Forest Falls is Found Buried in Mud and Debris

Forest Falls, CA – On Thursday, September 15, 2022, after several days of methodical searching, the San Bernardino County Fire Department’s Urban Search and Rescue Team concluded their search for an unaccounted person in Forest Falls. The search teams located a deceased female buried under several feet of mud, rocks, and debris. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Coroner Division assumed the recovery operation and positively identified the deceased as Doris Jagiello.

Jagiello was first unaccounted for following the significant rainstorm on Monday, September 12, 2022. The powerful storm resulted in debris flows rushing down the natural drainages and creek beds in Forest Falls. As a large debris flow consisting of mud and extremely large boulders raced downhill, it overran Jagiello’s property and impacted her home causing significant structural damage and carrying away everything in its path.

While this was not the desired outcome, the Sheriff’s Department hopes finding Jagiello will bring some measure of closure to Jagiello’s family and aid in their healing process. This would not have been possible without the coordination and help from all the professional teams of the San Bernardino County Fire Department, assisting agencies, and the Forest Falls community.

A public safety exclusion area remains in place for Prospect Road and Canyon Road in Forest Falls. This is to allow work crews to safely remove the remaining debris and large boulders blocking the roads.

On September 21, 2022, from 10am to 7pm, the County will host a Local Assistance Center at the Yucaipa Community Center to provide resources for residents of Oak Glen, Crestline and Forest Falls impacted by the severe flooding.