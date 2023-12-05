SBC Sheriff’s Department Pays $1.1 Million to Hackers in Cyberattack

Big Bear News – KBHR933.com – Grizzly – Big Bear Lake – After nearly a month of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s being locked out of their computer network, the County’s Public Information Officer David Wert has confirmed that the county paid $1.1 million to the hackers to regain control of the network and associated information. A forensic investigation is underway to further determine more details about the hack including whether or not sensitive information was compromised or stolen, according to the Sheriff’s Department. The county had insurance in place specifically for a cyberattack, which, after negotiations, covered just over half of the total ransom amount. Wert said the county’s out-of-pocket portion totaled $511,852 and came from the county’s risk management fund. Law enforcement officials familiar cyberattack, said the hackers that targeted the sheriff’s department are based in Eastern Europe.

