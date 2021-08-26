New Short-Term Rental Complaint Hotline Available

Big Bear News – Big Bear, CA – With the increase in short-term rentals in areas of our county, many have experienced some of the secondary impacts. Trash left outside, cars blocking the driveway, late-night music – it’s all a nuisance and it’s also a code enforcement violation.

Those who know of short-term rentals creating a nuisance or operating illegally can call the new complaint line toll-free at 1-800-205-9417. This replaces the County’s prior hotline and comes with new and improved tools.

San Bernardino County has integrated its short-term rental complaint system with a system that tracks unpermitted short-term rentals in the unincorporated areas. This gives the County an edge in addressing complaints quickly and effectively while also cracking down on illegal rentals.

San Bernardino County Code Enforcement opened the 24-hour-a-day, 7-day-a-week-hotline with the help of Deckard Technologies. The vendor is also providing the County with a new software application, Rentalscape, which identifies unpermitted short-term rental properties in the unincorporated areas of the county and allows Code Enforcement to quickly identify unpermitted short-term rentals and to track complaints against all short-term rentals.

The new hotline and the Rentalscape software will integrate and work together to register complaints from the public, leading to more efficient enforcement of unpermitted short-term rental operators.

San Bernardino County strives to ensure that short-term rentals are licensed and operated in strict accordance with County ordinances so that they aren’t a nuisance to county residents. They want to make sure San Bernardino County is always a great place to live as well as a great place to visit.

“We want short-term rental operators to be successful with their operations but we also want our neighborhoods to be safe and clean,” said Curt Hagman, Chairman of the Board of Supervisors. “We believe this new software and hotline will offer better customer services for these types of complaints.”